Perhaps this too is Biden’s way of acknowledging both the achievement and imperfection of of the Founders. Biden cannot say that they achieved equality, justice or freedom, at least not without a whole lot of disclaimers. But he still wants to say — and he surely believes — that America is a great nation that gave the world democracy. A focus on truth as a democratic virtue allows him to sidestep the whole issue. Yes, 18th-, 19th- and even 20th-century versions of equality, justice and liberty are flawed. But we can still celebrate what the Founders accomplished, and we can contrast their virtues with one of Trump’s most obvious flaws.