But even more tempting is the tendency to be swayed by the one clear and objective number that appears to evaluate a presidency all by itself: the president’s approval rating. Links between presidential performance and presidential popularity are often tenuous, and lots of important things that presidents do, including most day-to-day foreign policy decisions, are unlikely to show up in approval ratings at all. When Biden’s approval ratings were fairly good in his first six months, analysts often assumed that his actions must be the reason. Now that his numbers are weak, everyone wants to attribute them to the choices he’s made. The exact same actions are likely to be interpreted as successes when things are going well and mistakes when they’re not.