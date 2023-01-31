Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The overseers of the US financial system have taken to worrying about the size of banks. Some want to prevent mid-sized ones from getting larger through mergers. Others are musing about breaking up the biggest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They’re right to be concerned, but their focus is misplaced. Instead of worrying about size, they should insist on strength.

So-called systemically important banks do present challenges. Although their scale has some advantages, they’re so complex and intertwined with the broader economy — with hundreds or even thousands of subsidiaries spread across the globe — that their failure is hard to contemplate. In the US, the top five banks have assets ranging from $1.4 trillion to $3.7 trillion, dwarfing the biggest bankruptcy that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ever handled (Washington Mutual Inc., at $307 billion). Such institutions often struggle to get a grip on their own operations — as Wells Fargo & Co.’s travails demonstrate — and tools to safely dismantle them remain untested.

Advertisement

Frustrated by the difficult task of supervising these behemoths, regulators are considering radical measures. The FDIC, for example, has solicited comments on new rules that could all but ban mergers by banks with more than $100 billion in assets, on the grounds that they would be too systemically risky. The acting comptroller of the currency has raised the possibility that some banks might simply be too big to manage — and thus might need to shrink or spin off businesses.

Such public stances could be useful in getting executives’ attention. As policy, though, they’re likely to do more harm than good.

Consider the ban on mergers. Congress has already placed limits on the largest banks’ acquisitions, by capping the share of total industry deposits that any merged entity can control. As a result, a $100 billion threshold would primarily shield incumbents from competition, preventing midsized banks from combining to gain scale. It’s also an arbitrary number: Nobody really knows exactly how big is too big, or what the optimal level of industry concentration might be. As of 2021, the top five US banks controlled nearly 50% of industry assets. That’s up from 28% in 2000, but still less than in any other Group of Seven nation.

Advertisement

Breaking up banks is also problematic. It won’t necessarily make the system safer: As the savings-and-loan debacle of the 1980s illustrated, a bunch of smaller, fragile, poorly managed banks can be just as dangerous as a single big one. It’s hard to see how dismantling, say, Wells Fargo would motivate executives to address flaws that have so far eluded them. A breakup could easily precipitate a big bank’s failure, an outcome that officials presumably would prefer to avoid.

A better approach would be to ensure that banks have ample resources to compensate for whatever risks they present. The largest, for example, still lack the loss-absorbing capital needed to weather severe crises. If size and systemic risk resulted in commensurately large capital requirements, they’d be much less likely to fail, would have the resources to keep lending even in difficult times, and might even try to avoid being excessively big or dangerous. Banks with persistent operational deficiencies could also be required to retain added capital, preventing them from making payouts to shareholders until they cleaned up their acts (and applying pressure to do so).

Regulators have done a lot since the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that big banks can be a source of strength, rather than a nexus of contagion. But they haven’t done enough. Instead of resorting to radical and risky measures, they should start with what’s known to work.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• No, Banks Aren’t Stronger Than They Need to Be: Editorial

• Banks Need to Worry About Shadow Banks: Paul J. Davies

• Bernanke’s Economics Nobel Should Serve as a Warning: Editorial

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article