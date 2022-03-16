Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity — that’s more than the average coal plant in the company’s portfolio. For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

Story continues below advertisement

The expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects, supplemented by power purchase agreements from third parties. Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said Dominion’s own projects account for about 75% of the generating power.

Advertisement

The largest individual projects include the 150-megawatt Walnut Solar project in King and Queen County and the 100-megawatt Dulles Solar project in Loudoun County.

Ruby said the projects approved by the SCC are the second annual batch of projects contemplated under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, and that projects of a similar scale will be submitted by Dominion each year over the next 15 years.