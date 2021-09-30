The chart uses numbers that aren’t adjusted for seasonal factors because the Bureau of Labor Statistics only releases seasonally adjusted unemployment-rate estimates for an odd and inconsistent smattering of locales. The national unemployment rate was 5.3% in August without the seasonal adjustment versus 5.2% with it, so it’s not a huge difference. The data show a gap between the combined unemployment rate of the New York, Los Angeles and Chicago metropolitan areas and that of the rest of the country that’s been much bigger during the pandemic than at any other time since 1990. Removing those three metro areas from the picture delivers an unemployment rate of 4.9%, less than the 5.3% national figure but not enough to dramatically revise one’s picture of the U.S. economy.