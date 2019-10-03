Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative could face pushback from the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state’s influential coal and natural gas industries.

Pennsylvania is the nation’s No. 3 electric power state, and its energy sector is its largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Its dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually under the program.

