Accounting and deal dynamics make it hard for a company like Unilever to do a major acquisition without damaging that high-teens return. In any takeover, the selling shareholders will try to push the bidder to their limit. When deciding how high to go, acquirers will often focus on returns in terms of the net profit boost provided by the acquisition as a percentage of the purchase price. So long as that’s above the target’s cost of capital, the M&A primer says the deal is sound. For consumer-staples companies, that threshold could be just 5%-10% (and often at the lower end).