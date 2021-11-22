Apple has also added a “Personal” mode to iPhones that you can turn on to block work-related notifications. The setting lets you decide which people can reach you, and which apps can ping you, during personal time. Messages and some third-party apps will even display your status to those who try to contact you.(1) And it can hide, if you wish, all the red notification badges that bubble up over your Phone, Mail and Messages icons to trigger mini anxiety attacks.