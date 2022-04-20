Placeholder while article actions load

The phrase “doom loop” will induce a nervous eye-twitch for most bank shareholders in Europe. Now, some investors are asking whether U.S. banks are about to get uncomfortably familiar with the same idea. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So what’s a doom loop? When bond yields rise, their prices fall, which means a loss for the owners if they mark them to market. For a bank, those losses eat into its capital base, the foundation of its balance sheet. In the euro-zone crisis a decade ago, weak government finances, especially in Italy and Greece, led investors to sell their bonds, which local banks also owned in spades. Bond prices tumbled and local banks suffered heavy losses, raising the risk they might need to be bailed out. That threatened a further strain on government finances, making their debt more risky, pushing yields higher and feeding back into more losses for banks. It’s a vicious circle that still haunts Europe.

Is the doom loop coming to America? The short answer is no, at least not the euro-zone version. Treasury yields have risen sharply, but the increase is due to expectations of rising interest rates and not sudden worries from investors about America’s ability to repay its debt. Still, big banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. did suffer losses on U.S. government bonds in the first quarter, which led some to slow their stock buybacks, disappointing investors.

There’s a fair chance more pain is yet to come because the knock to bank capital ratios is real. JPMorgan suffered first-quarter losses of about $7.4 billion on the $313 billion of Treasuries and other bonds in its “available for sale” portfolio, the bank reported last week. These losses were a fair chunk of the drop in JPMorgan’s regulatory capital ratio over the first quarter from 13.1% to 11.9% at the end of March. That’s below the bank’s rough target of a 12% minimum, hence the decision to slow buybacks, which along with dividends use up equity capital. Wells Fargo & Co. lost about $5 billion on its bond holdings, Citigroup about $4.3 billion and Bank of America about $3.4 billion.

These are unrealized accounting losses; they exist only on paper. But they still cut into a bank’s capital and into the book value it reports to shareholders. Market values matter because they reflect what the bonds would fetch if they had to be sold today to refund depositors, for example.

For the most part, the banks have no intention of selling and will keep these bonds until they are repaid in full and the paper losses evaporate, mostly within a year or two. But the road over the next couple of years could still be bumpy for bank capital if interest-rate increases and rising inflation lead to higher expectations of where interest rates — and bond yields — will end up.

Shorter-term Treasury yields already rose a lot between the start of 2022 and the end of March and have moved little since. For longer-term yields, it has been more balanced, but banks that hold longer-term bonds have already suffered more losses since the end of March.

The future costs for banks depend on the mix of maturities in their portfolios. Longer-term yields may have further to rise, and the same increase in yield causes a greater loss in value for a longer-term bond than it does for a shorter-term one.

Banks can defend against these losses in a couple of ways. Bank of America suffered about half the losses that JPMorgan did on a similarly sized portfolio because BofA has been regularly hedging against the risk of rate increases since 2020. That has cost the bank a bit in income but paid off in lower losses.

Higher interest rates are good for banks in so far as they can reinvest money from maturing bonds and loans into debt that pays a higher rate. Also, the U.S. is in no danger of defaulting on Treasuries, so banks will eventually recover the losses they just reported.

To truly hurt a bank like JPMorgan — to take its capital ratio below 10%, for example — the losses on its bonds would have to be roughly 4.5 times greater than those in the first quarter, which were the worst losses for bond investors in decades. And that’s ignoring any profits and assuming the bank did nothing to defend itself from a spectacular market crash.

So U.S. banks are not caught in a full-scale doom loop. But the prospects for cash payouts to investors this year looks less rosy than they did just a few months ago.

