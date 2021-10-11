U.S. credit-card and overdraft balances have stopped falling, but are still almost 11% below where they were in March 2020, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis. Consumer spending in a healthy reopening is expected to lead to growth soon, but retail deposits are still very high after a long spell of direct payments from the U.S. Treasury and subdued spending during lockdowns. People still have a lot of cash and any bumps in the road to recovery will mean savings last longer before fresh borrowing is needed.