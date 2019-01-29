RICHMOND, Va. — A little-noticed piece of legislation advancing through the Virginia General Assembly could pose a serious threat to Dominion Energy’s planned Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The bill would add new restrictions on Dominion’s ability to pass along costs of transporting gas from the ACP to its Virginia-based power stations. That could pinch the bottom line of a project whose costs have already ballooned in the face of fierce opposition from environmentalists and land owners.

The legislation passed out of a Dominion-friendly House committee 8-2 last week. It’s backed by an usual coalition of tea party conservatives and green groups.

The bill still faces a long road at the legislature. Dominion is one of the most politically powerful corporations in the state and rarely sees legislation it doesn’t like become law.

