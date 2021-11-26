KKR’s indicative offer included a low 51% acceptance condition. With that, it could probably push through a demerger proposal (requiring a two-thirds majority at extraordinary general meeting) even if Vivendi was opposed. But if it thinks Telecom Italia is undervalued, it’s going to want as much of the upside as possible. Moreover, if it wants to borrow a lot to fund a deal, it’s going to need full control. And KKR’s end investors are going to be wary of any situation where it’s in open conflict with billionaire Vivendi boss Vincent Bollore.