There are other things being considered, of course. Eyewear and insurance will be increasingly interconnected as European demographics skew older. Generali also holds a vast real estate portfolio. The potential spinoff of those assets into a Del Vecchio or Caltagirone or combined property group is making other bankers salivate. A flash point will come on Dec. 15, when Generali presents a new investor plan. Then in April 2022, Generali’s shareholders will vote on the composition of their new board. Del Vecchio and Caltagirone are expected to reject the reappointment of Donnet. That would be a blow not only to the Frenchman but to the influence and authority of his ally Nagel. Complicating Nagel’s position, Del Vecchio has also built a 20% stake in Mediobanca. Parsing the brutal parlor games in Italy’s financial capital is never easy. Tribal fiefdoms are fiercely defended and personal antipathies have long histories. But this feud is a lose-lose for Italy from an investment perspective. Bloodletting at core financial institutions will weaken its attractiveness to minority investors and to foreign investors in particular. There’s a reason Italy’s big corporate names mostly chose to list elsewhere. In an instructive coincidence, fashion company Ermenegildo Zegna has just chosen to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company in New York.