Netflix Inc.’s shock subscriber drop is rippling through the digital economy. After the end of pandemic-era lockdowns that glued eyeballs to smartphones, consumers are becoming choosier about their time and — with inflation surging — their money. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet as streaming and social-media stocks from Spotify Technology SA to Match Group Inc. fall in sympathy, will the song be the same for all tech firms fighting for our attention and subscription fees?

One app whistling past the Netflix subscriber graveyard is Spotify rival Deezer, which is set to be bought by a Paris-listed blank-check firm co-founded by luxury billionaire Francois Pinault for an enterprise value of 1.1 billion ($1.2 billion). It will be a test case of the post-Covid world.

As music platforms go, Deezer is more of a cult classic than a smash hit: The French company was founded around the same time as Spotify but remains a minnow. With only about 9.6 million subscribers, it’s far behind its Swedish rival and Big Tech firms like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. It’s similar to Tidal, recently bought by Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc., in that it pitches itself as a product for audiophiles and music lovers first.

Financial disclosures this week suggest Pinault and his team are banking on a lot of upside. Deezer’s valuation works out to more than double last year’s revenue of 400 million euros, slightly above Spotify’s current stock market valuation. The firm has targets to justify it — including an aim of hitting 1 billion euros in revenue by 2025 — but getting there would involve far racier growth than it has delivered so far in an already-crowded market.

Deezer’s announced strategy involves geographic expansion, targeted product rollouts and cross-selling. But it also involves price increases, starting this year. Which brings us back to the Netflix question: If even the company behind Squid Game or Bridgerton can’t justify its monthly price in the current environment, where does that leave other contenders in the streaming wars?

One point in Deezer’s favor is that the value of music streaming is more proven than movies and television. Music was the first to pioneer all-you-can-play subscriptions after the Internet blew up its business model, and the $9.99 price point is only now rising after decades of stability.

Music has yet to produce Netflix-style sticker shocks: Price hikes so far have been small and people tend to subscribe to only one music service anyway, unlike video. It’s a choice between having a subscription (paid or no-frills), or the sound of silence.

Another point in Deezer’s favor is that it seems to want to tread a different path than the sprawling titans at the top of the market. It’s favoring partnerships with the likes of broadcaster RTL as a bundled route to market alongside other services, rather than chasing consumers directly. That might prove stickier when subscribers cut back.

Where things look less clear is whether Netflix is revealing a deeper “attention recession,” a term used by analyst Mark Mulligan of consultancy MiDIA. Total attention hours devoted to entertainment time are falling after a 12% increase during Covid, he says, and while some areas like social media are still growing, others like podcasts are not. Even if music claws back share, further price hikes may prove difficult.

Competition for attention is going to heat up. Having all the world’s music in your pocket is a precious commodity but a commodity nonetheless. Deezer’s individual subscription has gone from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros, above Spotify’s current 9.99 price.

Deezer and its star-studded acquirer — featuring Clash-loving investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and former WarnerMedia executive Iris Knobloch — should seek more of an X factor. Artists, and their fans, will be key. Their livelihoods were thrown into turmoil by Covid and they feel cheated by the inequality of streaming royalties. It might be time to finally try to deliver on ideas like user-centric payments or cut deals similar to Epic Games’ purchase of creator-tools company Bandcamp. Whistling past the Netflix graveyard could do with a more confident tune.

