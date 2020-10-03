Along with the bullion worth 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion), the bank also shifted bills worth another 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in the operation that was led by the Royal Dutch Military Police.
The cash and gold traveled about 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) in trucks guarded by armed military police, police motorcycle outriders and with a police helicopter hovering overhead. The operation started Friday and ended Saturday afternoon.
The military police said in a statement that the “carefully planned operation went smoothly and safely.”
The move comes ahead of renovations of the central bank’s Amsterdam offices and the permanent move of the gold and bank bills to a vault that has yet to be built in the central town of Zeist.
The Dutch central bank doesn’t store all its gold in the Netherlands. It also has large reserves stored in the United States, Britain and Canada.
