BioCryst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $71.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $247.1 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $270.8 million.

BioCryst shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCRX

GiftOutline Gift Article