Kroger, up 43 cents to $45.14
The supermarket chain operator announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.
R.R. Donnelley, up 59 cents to $11.26
The company received an offer to be acquired for $11 a share in cash, above the $10.85 a share deal it made to be sold to Chatham Asset Management.
Alcoa, down 42 cents to $59.21
The company reached an agreement with workers at its San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain to resolve issues stemming from high energy prices.
Biogen, down $18.31 to $240
Samsung Biologics denied reports that it was interested in buying the U.S. company.
NV5 Global, down $1.13 to $136.62
The consulting company said it was buying Optimal Energy, an energy efficiency consulting firm. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Tesla, down $15.85 to $1,070.34
The company is recalling certain Model 3s because a cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console.