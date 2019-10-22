McDonald’s Corp., down $10.58 to $199.27

The world’s biggest burger chain reported disappointing third-quarter profit and revenue.

The Procter & Gamble Co., up $3.10 to $122.18

The consumer products company raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter results.

AD

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $7.53 to $191.06

The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug developer’s cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta.

AD

Howard Hughes Corp., down $20.36 to $108.02

The real estate company is reshuffling its management and expects to sell up to $2 billion in assets.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., down $1.67 to $8

The fast-food company’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street expectations and it cut its revenue forecast.

Stamps.com Inc., up $14.55 to $90.68

The online postage provider made a deal with UPS for access to special shipping rates and other features.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD