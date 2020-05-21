Medtronic Plc., down $2.67 to $95.41.
The medical device company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Apollo Investment Corp., up 82 cents to $9.96.
The investment company reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter financial results.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $6.28 to $35.25.
The wholesale membership warehouse beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts on a surge in shoppers.
AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.50 to $55.28.
The drug developer received more than $1 billion from the U.S. to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.98 to $46.01.
The maker of Spam and Dinty Moore stew fell short of Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
L Brands Inc., up $2.23 to $14.45.
The company remains committed to separating from its Victoria’s Secret and PINK chains.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.