BJ's Restaurants: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $344.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $4.1 million, or 17 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.
BJ’s Restaurants shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.58, rising slightly in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI