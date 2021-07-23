“It’s something people use toward Black people as a racial slur and an offensive term,” Bethune told WTVD. “If I’m addressed, I should be addressed as Trinity Bethune,”
Tyrone Jacob, who identified himself as Bethune’s brother, posted a screen grab of the dealership’s post and called it “intentional, disgusting, unfair.”
“The independently-owned dealer posted the comment in question,” Marcus Frommer, spokesman for Honda North America, said in an email. “Honda strongly condemns the use of discriminatory remarks and we expect our dealers to uphold our principles. We are investigating.”
The post has been removed. A person who answered the phone at the dealership on Friday and refused to give her name said management is looking into the post.
Subsequent comments posted by people on the dealership’s Facebook page urged those who bought cars there to take them back.