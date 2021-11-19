Given the higher costs that retailers are facing, from spiraling freight rates to air-shipping goods from Asia, they had little choice but to cut down on promotions this year in order to protect profit margins. In any case, why risk running out of stock when you don’t even need to stimulate demand? Walmart Inc. pointed to lower markdowns during the crucial back-to-school and Halloween seasons. Victoria’s Secret & Co., T.J. Maxx owner TJX Cos Inc. and Macy’s Inc. also had to clear less stock. Adidas AG said it was selling more sneakers at full price this year compared with in 2020.