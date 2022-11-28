Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Black Friday looked a little gray this year.There’s mounting evidence that consumers, drowning in discounts since the summer, are exhausted. On top of that, inflation is quickly burning up stimulus-driven savings. Shoppers are looking for 10% to 15% off their rent and groceries, not so much a new tablet. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sure, online sales during the crucial kick-off to the holiday season reached a record $9.1 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. But the 2.3% increase from last year’s supply chain crunched season was tepid compared with 13% in 2020 and 19% in 2019. In-store traffic was similarly insipid.

A couple of things explain the muted showing. Discounts are high where retailers have excess inventory to clear as with yoga pants, air fryers or patio furniture. Some of the best bargains can be found across apparel and fashion. For instance, Adidas AG and Nike Inc. sweatpants at Kohl’s Corp. are selling for nearly 50% off with an extra 20% at checkout with a code. But after two years of shopping, first for remote work and then for a return to life (and the office), consumers aren’t really in the market for more clothes.

Discounts on in-demand products aren’t deep enough to spark the frenzies of old. Dyson Airwraps, which blew up over the pandemic, are 20% off for existing customers; with $125 in free gifts accompanying each purchase. A much publicized, retailer-wide discount on Xbox Series S holiday consoles saves shoppers just 20%, which amounts to saving on sales tax. Shoppers looking for better deals will need to wait out the season until prices drop further.

That benefits retailers like Walmart Inc., which earns more than half of its annual revenue from groceries and can manage the shift from impulse buys to necessities. The company told investors that three-quarters of its grocery sales growth was led by households with more than $100,000 in annual income. For retail businesses like Target Corp., which gets only about 20% of annual revenues from food, the holiday season may prove soft.

What’s clear from the holiday shopping figures so far is that we’re entering a rocky period for the consumer economy. Flush consumers last year are now pinched by inflation. Retailers, low on inventory last year, now have too much. Any hope that businesses and investors might still see a return to normalcy should be viewed as a pipe dream at this point. The goal now is nimbleness at a time of uncertainty, which might help retailers dodge the demand-supply mismatches that seem to be a pattern in this unpredictable economy.

