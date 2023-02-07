Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

For the year, the company reported profit of $258.4 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of $1.11.

Black Hills shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $71.02, a climb of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.