Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. — RAPID CITY, S.D. — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72.5 million.
Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share.
Black Hills shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $71.02, a climb of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.
