The cruise ship has been docked in Yokohama Port, west of Tokyo, since early April and no passengers were on board, Japanese media reported. Japanese authorities were checking other details including the number of crew members on essential ship duty and their conditions.
Yokohama Port is where the Diamond Princess cruise ship earlier this year had a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 700 people. The ship has since left.
