Black Stone Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $183.2 million.
The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.8 million.
Black Stone Minerals shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.45, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.
