Blackbaud, Acuity Brands rise; AXT, KalVista fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
AXT Inc., down $1.48 to $5.53.
The semiconductor materials supplier gave investors a disappointing financial update.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $8.39 to $5.85.
The drug developer unexpectedly ended a study for a treatment aimed at a rare disorder, hereditary angioedema.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., up 38 cents to $3.52.
The biotechnology company announced several company buyouts, including Altar and Circularis.
FedEx Corp., up $7.66 to $159.12.
The package delivery service announced an accelerated plan to buy back $1.5 billion of its stock from Morgan Stanley.
Vir Biotechnology Inc., up $1.53 to $21.49.
The developer of infectious disease treatments won a contract with the the U.S. government for flu prevention and other diseases.
Acuity Brands Inc., up $7.85 to $167.50.
The lighting maker reported encouraging fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.