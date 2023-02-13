Blackbaud: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Monday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $274.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $45.4 million, or 88 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.
Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion.
Blackbaud shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $61.36, a drop of 7.5% in the last 12 months.
