Halliburton Co., down $1.12 to $19.49

Shares in the oilfield services company and its peers were weighed down by falling crude oil prices.

AutoZone Inc., down $50.63 to $1,096.63

The auto parts retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter sales fell shy of Wall Street forecasts.

NIO Inc., down 55 cents to $2.17

The China-based electric car maker issued a disappointing second quarter financial report and said it will cut jobs.

Facebook Inc., down $5.54 to $181.28

The social media company is buying CTRL Labs, which is developing software to help people control computers with their thoughts.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., up 3 cents to $125.46

The company launched a financial asset servicing product on Amazon Web Services.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.65 to $67.90

The bank and its peers saw their stocks fall along with sliding bond yields, which they rely on to set interest rates on loans.

