An incumbent superpower and a rising one are finding coexistence increasingly difficult. Jockeying for position in a changing world, the U.S. and China are facing off on all sorts of issues: economic, military and political. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” U.S. President Joe Biden’s top Asia adviser declared. Now, “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.” Here’s a rundown of areas of contention, some with significant consequences and others mostly symbolic for now.