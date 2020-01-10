The very same “anxiety and fear” about retirement that Fink has warned CEOs about is now being used against his own firm and its core product, at least in France.Elsewhere in Europe, pesky millennials have other bones to pick with BlackRock. Last year, Extinction Rebellion’s climate activists poured ash in front of BlackRock’s London headquarters to protest its holdings in fossil fuels. As a target, the firm might seem slightly off-center given the way passive investing works: If the job of a tracker fund is to track an index, a $200 billion BlackRock fund tracking the S&P 500 isn’t going to arbitrarily drop Exxon Mobil Corp. on climate concerns. And the protesters failed to acknowledge Fink’s own governance message to other CEOs, for whom “environmental risks” are flagged as top priorities for 2019. While BlackRock wants to hold management’s feet to the fire, it’s finding out that in today’s world, some people would rather it change its own core investment practices as well.These may be pockets of ire for now, but they point to increasing pressure on BlackRock’s “license to operate” from its stakeholders (another term used by Fink). Over the past decade, criticism of BlackRock has largely come from other finance types preoccupied with technical issues like systemic risk. Its defenders pointed to the index-fund revolution as a tool of empowerment for consumers, which, to be fair, it has been. But as my Bloomberg News colleagues write elsewhere, BlackRock begins the new decade as a corporate overlord — one of the Big Three — with the voting power to change the world, even if there’s no robber-baron motivation behind it. Maybe the next letter Fink writes on how to deal with growing social and governance pressures should be addressed to himself.
