Larry Fink, boss of $7 trillion asset manager BlackRock Inc., has long prided himself on being a bit of a populist-whisperer. He frequently lectures the world’s CEOs on the need for a “social purpose” to go with profits, warning them that an increasingly angry public expects firms to meet higher social and ethical standards. Trust in institutions is down, he says; social-media pressure is up.Yet of all the knock-on effects of Fink’s crusade to make passive low-cost investing more activist, the one he surely didn’t expect was public ire at BlackRock itself. A firm that was supposed to be the opposite of the Goldman Sachs Group Inc.“vampire squid” — no banking relationships, no conflicts of interest, no rapacious fees — is being targeted by protesters on a range of issues, from pensions to climate change. Instead of being held up as a tool of people power, offering investments for dirt-cheap, it’s become a punching bag.The sight of protesters storming BlackRock’s headquarters in Paris this week in anger at French President Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform is the latest example of how messy BlackRock-bashing has become. Brandishing flares and singing slogans, the group labeled BlackRock a “pension fund” (which it isn’t) and said that Macron’s reforms were designed for its benefit (which they weren’t). As a conspiracy theory, it’s unimpressive: Macron’s bid to level the playing field by replacing 42 different systems with a points-based one doesn’t actually change the way pensions are funded in France by those in work. But as a piece of agit-prop, it’s clever: The catchy name of a U.S. multinational travels far better than dry actuarial tables. For a strike-weary populace, it sticks in the mind.Yet it’s also a sign that BlackRock’s approach to preaching the gospel of passive investment and millennial ethics isn’t quite working. Populist politicians like France’s Marine Le Pen and social-media campaigns have seized on BlackRock not just because it’s big and foreign, but because the company’s specific views on retirement and pension planning are entirely public and easy to find. Unsurprisingly, they call for more investment. In 2018, BlackRock’s French head, Jean-François Cirelli, said the general approach of the Macron administration was a good one in that it encouraged people to think about their pension and start saving. That he was recently put on the honor list for France’s highest distinction, the Legion of Honor, only served to fuel the outrage.