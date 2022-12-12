Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The owner of the London Stock Exchange has just signed what is at first glance a jumbo procurement deal with Microsoft Corp. But there’s a twist. Microsoft is also buying a 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc from the UK firm’s lead shareholder, a consortium led by Blackstone Inc. The strategic binding of big tech and financial-market infrastructure is a lucky win for the US buyout firm.

The LSE of today is much more than a venue for trading shares. Its focus has shifted to providing stock indices and market information — a move accelerated with the $27 billion acquisition of the Refinitiv data business from a consortium led by Blackstone and Thomson Reuters Corp. in 2021. The vendors were paid in LSEG shares that were subject to trading restrictions. (Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.)

On Monday, LSEG agreed to spend at least $2.8 billion on Microsoft services over the next 10 years to speed the transition to the cloud. LSEG may have made comparable cloud-based investments regardless of the arrangement — and it can still deal with other cloud providers — but the accord clearly guarantees a minimum spend with the Redmond, Washington-based company.

For LSEG investors, the near-term expense is clearer than the future payback. The exchange operator has flagged total incremental costs of £250 million-£300 million ($306-$368 million) from 2023 to 2025, weighted more to operating expenses than capital expenditure. The promised payback will be “meaningful” revenue gains. Quite what that means won’t start being clear until after 2025.

The partnership starts with using Microsoft Azure as its cloud platform. In addition, the plan is to provide easy access to LSEG services via Microsoft’s Teams and 365 apps, whose user base expanded significantly during the pandemic. Hence LSEG hopes to sell its existing services to more clients while also developing new analytical offerings. Microsoft reckons the partnership could generate $5 billion of extra revenue. It clearly sees LSEG’s commitment as just the beginning of the opportunity.

Now consider the unusual governance aspects.

Blackstone and its partners get an early exit for a slice of their one-third holding as part of an overall loosening of the terms of the lock-up arrangements. That’s fortuitous. Bear in mind that the Refinitiv deal was already looking like one of the firm’s most successful ever buyouts.

Then there’s the board seat. As with the stake, Microsoft shouldn’t need to be putting its people in the boardrooms of its customers. LSEG shareholders will have to hope the expertise is beneficial as the company embarks on a massive IT project. Binding in Microsoft as a strategic partner surely incentivizes the US tech giant to deliver: LSEG is clearly now more than just another cloud customer.

This probably helps explain the warm reaction of LSEG shares. Cloud migration isn’t easy, especially for a business of this complexity. At the same time, the deal nudges LSEG further to the moment it has a less concentrated share register. But the Blackstone consortium will still have a big chunk of the company after this as lock-ups expire in coming years. Everyone needs this alliance to deliver.

