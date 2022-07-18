Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the Democratic agenda in Congress shrinking yet again with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin ruling out the climate provisions of what was once the ambitious Build Back Better spending plan, people are looking for someone to blame for what went wrong. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Political scientist Jonathan Ladd of Georgetown University takes aim at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Referring to an agreement Schumer and Manchin had last summer on spending, taxes and energy priorities, Ladd concludes: “Schumer really shouldn’t be leader after this. He had this offer and he should have known that time was not on his side. It’s very hard dealing with Manchin, but that’s the job. And if you’re not up to it you should resign as leader.”

Plausible! Somewhat similarly, supporters of the most liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives are arguing that their threat to block the final vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed last year has been vindicated by subsequent events. Recall that originally the House strategy had been to move ahead on the bipartisan infrastructure measure only if the Senate had also moved on Build Back Better, on the assumption that approving the bipartisan bill would cost liberals key leverage over Manchin. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, decided to pass infrastructure over their objections and predictions — which have proved accurate — that once infrastructure passed the other bill would fail.

The problem with all of this, however, is that it rests on a belief that there was a deal available that could have had 50 votes (plus Vice President Kamala Harris’s) in the Senate. And while that’s possible, we just don’t know.

Begin with the two-bill strategy, which broke the original Democratic program into two bills — “infrastructure” and “everything else” — and attempted to pass the first measure with bipartisan support and the other one through the reconciliation procedure that lets some kinds of fiscal measures succeed in the Senate with just a simple majority. Splitting the bills that way attracted enough Republican senators to defeat a filibuster by most Republican senators, which produced both a substantive and a symbolic victory for President Joe Biden and the Democrats — that is, they got spending they wanted on transportation, broadband and utilities, and a chance to brag about bipartisan success.

But the remainder of the plan, and the bulk of what Democrats hoped for, always rested on an assumption about Manchin’s ranked preferences — that he wanted the infrastructure portion of the Democratic agenda so much that he would sign off on things he didn’t want to get it. And we still don’t know whether that assumption was true. It’s quite possible, and in my view more likely than not, that Manchin didn’t really care much about the infrastructure bill. If so, that bill wouldn’t have been useful as a hostage.

As for Schumer, it’s just hard for outsiders, and even close observers, to really know if any deal was available at any point. If Manchin was negotiating in bad faith, then there wasn’t much that Schumer (or Biden, or Pelosi or anybody else) could have done. And so far, there’s a lot more in the reporting that suggests that Manchin, not Schumer, was the problem. If that’s the case, then there never was a real offer for Schumer and the rest of the Democrats to agree to. But it’s hard to know.

Meanwhile, the context, as always, is that Democrats were trying to get an awful lot done with tiny margins in both chambers of Congress. As political scientist Matt Grossman points out, it’s extremely difficult for the majority party to get what it wants without any buy-in from the other party, even with comfortable margins. That doesn’t mean it shouldn’t try. Had Schumer or Pelosi decided in January 2021 to ignore the bulk of the party’s agenda, they wouldn’t have lasted long as party leaders. Had Biden done so, he would have immediately and perhaps permanently lost most of the support from Democratic party actors and quite a bit of support from Democratic voters, and it’s hard to see where he would have gained much elsewhere.

The truth is that under current conditions, with ambitious programmatic parties especially on the Democratic side, newly elected majorities are inevitably going to disappoint much of their own party, at least when it comes to achieving policy goals.

That still leaves plenty of room for getting more or less done, and it’s fair to question whether Democrats could have passed at least a bit more of their agenda than what appears likely to be the limit in this Congress. For example, some have criticized their major relief bill, passed early in 2021, for only including temporary spending rather than more permanent changes. But once again, it’s quite possible that this decision was made to try to keep all 50 Senate Democrats on board.

Remember, too, that more bipartisan legislation passed during this Congress than expected, including postal reform, the long-stalled latest version of the Violence Against Women Act, a gun safety bill and aid to Ukraine. Would all that have happened had Democrats been more successful on partisan bills? Granted, almost every Democrat in Congress would have been more than happy to trade postal reform for a robust climate bill. But it’s that “almost” that was always going to be the problem for them.

None of which really answers the question about how effective Chuck Schumer has been as majority leader. And that’s where it’s probably best to leave it for now. Sometimes, we just don’t have enough evidence to draw conclusions.

