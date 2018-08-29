Former coal executive Don Blankenship waits outside the West Virginia Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, after the Capitol was evacuated due to a fire alarm in Charleston, W.Va. The alarm interrupted a hearing for Blankenship in the state Supreme Court over whether he could be placed on the fall ballot in the U.S. Senate race. (John Raby/Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a last-chance bid by former coal CEO Don Blankenship to get his name on the ballot in November’s U.S. Senate race in West Virginia.

The court, itself in the middle of an upheaval, did not immediately rule on Blankenship’s appeal of a decision denying his third-party candidacy application. One of those hearing Wednesday’s case was filling in for a suspended justice, and two sat in for justices who retired after lawmakers voted to impeach them.

Secretary of State Mac Warner had blocked Blankenship’s bid to run as the Constitution Party’s nominee, based on the state’s “sore loser” law. It prohibits major-party primary candidates who lose from switching to a minor party. Blankenship finished third in the Republican primary in May.

“The state of West Virginia has the right to draw reasonable restrictions to regulate elections,” said Marc Williams, who represented the secretary of state’s office at the hearing.

Blankenship argued the sore loser law was applied to him retroactively. He said lawmakers clarified the law earlier this year and it didn’t become effective until June, after he had begun the process of running as a candidate for the Constitution Party.

The secretary of state’s office said Blankenship didn’t file a certificate of candidacy until late July.

West Virginia University law professor Robert Bastress, who represented Blankenship, said Blankenship met the requirements to run on the ballot and that any election-related statutes enacted during the election cycle “are essentially changing the rules of the game.”

Attorney Elbert Lin, representing the state Republican Party, which intervened in the case, asked the court to keep Blankenship off the ballot.

The justices asked several questions, including about previous case law. One noted that Blankenship could have simply run as a write-in candidate after losing in the primary.

The Supreme Court’s fall term doesn’t start until early October but scheduled Blankenship’s hearing because the case must be expedited to enable ballot printing to be approved by an early September deadline. The Senate race features incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin; Republican nominee Patrick Morrisey, who is the state attorney general, and Libertarian candidate Rusty Hollen.

Chief Justice Margaret Workman and Justice Beth Walker heard the appeal, along with three circuit judges.

Paul Farrell was appointed to fill in for suspended Justice Allen Loughry, who faces an impeachment trial in the state Senate along with a federal trial over allegations including that he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.

Workman appointed circuit judges Alan Moats and Darrell Pratt to fill in for Robin Davis and Menis Ketchum. Ketchum retired last month before the House of Delegates impeached the court’s four other justices. He has pleaded guilty to a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card and faces up to 20 years in prison. Davis retired after she was impeached.

Blankenship is the former CEO of Massey Energy, which owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for safety violations related to the explosion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.