Blink Charging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fourth quarter. The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

Blink Charging shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.05, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLNK

GiftOutline Gift Article