Blink Charging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.
Blink Charging shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.05, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.
