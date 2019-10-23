RENO, Nev. — Acting U.S. Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley says it will take $5 billion and 15 years to get an overpopulation of wild horses under control on western federal lands.

But he told reporters Wednesday several new developments have made him more optimistic than he’s been in years about his agency’s ability to eventually shrink the size of the herds from 88,000 to the 27,000 he says the range can sustain ecologically.