The building of inventories has been the mainstay of economic growth. In the third quarter of 2021, it accounted for 2.2 percentage points of the 2.3% annualized increase in real GDP from the second quarter. So the rest of the economy rose at just a 0.1% annual rate. In the fourth quarter, the jump in inventories equaled 4.9 percentage points of the 6.9% annualized rate of growth. Without the inventory-building, the economy grew at only a 2.0% annual rate. That’s equal to my forecast of maximum U.S. growth this year but just half the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 4%.