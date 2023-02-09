Bloom Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its fourth quarter. The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $462.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.64, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

