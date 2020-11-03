These are the proportions saying they were better off than four years earlier in each of the last five elections where an incumbent was running for a second term:

If Reagan was right that this is such an important question, why is Trump not winning clearly in all the polls? And as this survey was conducted in September, with the country still barely starting to recover from the Covid-19 economic shock, how could so many people possibly feel better off?

One answer lies in polarization; people are so determined to back their side these days that supporters of the president determinedly told pollsters that they were better off, regardless of the truth.

Another may be what Karl Marx called “false consciousness” – the Trump salesmanship has been so successful that people think they are better off, even if they aren’t.

Or maybe, just maybe, there really are that many people who are better off than they were four years ago. Whatever the explanation, if Trump has performed better than the pollsters predicted, this particular survey answer could come to seem very important.

7:23 p.m.: Cathy O’Neil, Author and Data Scientist

What’s interesting to me is the expanded variance of this election: Things could go either way, and bigly.

This is partly because we know people lie about their feelings about Trump, partly because we don’t trust the polls anymore, and partly because we know people who have never voted before are showing up this time. And since we as humans spend more time worrying about bad things than hoping for good things, I’ll say it up front: The chance of a Democratic blowout are at least as good as the chance of Trump winning. And of course there are lots of things in between, and there is lots of stuff that could happen between now and Inauguration Day. Even so, variance is exciting (and nerve wracking!).7:12 p.m.: Robert A. George, Editorial Board Member

Will we see a return of ticket-splitting tonight? If so, that could well affect control of the Senate. The 2016 election was the first that featured state presidential and Senate votes perfectly aligned. If that happens this year, a good night for Joe Biden means a Democratic Senate. On the other hand, if voters are more calculating and opt for a “check” on Biden, Republicans could hold on to the Senate. Keep an eye on Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina.

7:05 p.m.: John Authers, Senior Editor for Markets

Just why are the financial markets, and even the political betting markets, suddenly confident that the polls have been right all along?

Usually, the day of an election is a very quiet one. On this Election Day, Today, stocks had a great day, and 10-year bond yields hit their highest levels since early June. Both imply a growing belief that reflation and extra fiscal spending are coming – which in turn is in line with belief in a Biden-led “Blue Wave.”

Meanwhile, there was little sign during the day of any great concern about the risk of a contested election or of civil disorder, despite clear signs that the Trump president’s campaign is preparing for a legal fight, and a presidential prediction that there will be “bedlam” if a result is not called by the end of the tonight. The CBOE Vix index, often referred to as the “Fear Gauge,” which tracks how much investors are paying to hedge against future volatility in the options market, declined for a third day in a row, having jumped alarmingly towards the end of last week.

6:59 p.m.: Francis Wilkinson, Politics Columnist

I’m going to be bringing in comments from political scientists, consultants and activists with whom I’ve emailed and spoken today. Here is something from political scientist David Karol at the University of Maryland. Polls have been showing enormously lopsided support for Joe Biden among younger voters. And the early vote suggests that young voters have been turning out. That will have enormous significance in determining who wins elections tonight.

But as Karol points out, it can have lasting effects:

“Many polls show President Donald Trump running best among middle-aged voters whose formative political memories are from the Reagan Era,” he said. “It’s a reminder that presidents have a long-term impact on their party’s brand and all indications are that Trump is doing lasting damage to Republicans’ standing among today’s young people.”

I’m going to return to this idea because Trump appears to be doing serious damage to the GOP brand among women as well. And women and youth may prove to be the real drivers of this and future elections.

6:42 p.m.: Timothy L. O’Brien, Senior ColumnistVirginia may not really be a swing state anymore. Democrats control the board there now and Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by 5 points in 2016. Biden may build handily on all of that.Georgia will be much more interesting. Trump approved the state’s plan to shut down the Obamacare portal, HealthCare.gov, two days ago -- tossing red meat to conservatives in the state. And Georgia has voted Republican in eight of the last nine presidential elections (Bill Clinton picked it off last, back in 1992).On the other hand! Hillary Clinton won two conservative bastions in Georgia in 2016: Cobb and Gwinnett counties. Stacey Abrams has been the face of blue momentum in the state and Democrats have made progress in the Atlanta suburbs since then. Rural black voters are going to matter in the Georgia vote today as well.6:34 p.m.: Jonathan Bernstein, Politics & Policy Columnist

Just to remind everyone: With all the early voting, the counting and reporting are going to be different this year, and different from state to state. We may get huge dumps of results that favor one candidate or the other. Since we haven’t really seen this sort of thing in the past, it will be hard to know what to make of partial returns.

Even the professionals on the TV network decision desks will be challenged by all of it. And while some of the on-air folks are excellent, some ... not so much. We’re all going to have to be patient. And, hey, the one I’m watching for, the San Francisco measure lowering the voting age to 16, isn’t going to be in for hours anyway. 6:23 p.m.: Karl W. Smith, Economics Columnist

It’s worth remarking how sensitive 2016 appeared to be to economic fluctuations versus how seemingly irrelevant they are today. One of the few statistics that predicted Hillary Clinton’s poor performance in the Midwest was the mini-recession sweeping through the heartland in early 2016. Tonight, states like Wisconsin and Georgia are less solid for the president after having seen their economies hold up relatively well. Instead, the swing this time seems to be dominated almost entirely by Covid-19.

6:12 p.m.: Timothy L. O’Brien, Senior Columnist

First, a disclaimer: Votes may take a few days to tabulate in some key contests. That’s normal! That’s OK! That also means that blogging tonight is all about uncertainty. And, to be completely unoriginal and state the obvious: The swing states are where all the unpredictable action is. Polls close in two of them -- Virginia and Georgia -- at 7 p.m., followed by North Carolina and Ohio at 7:30 p.m. and Florida and Pennsylvania at 8 p.m.

6:00 PM: Mike Nizza, Bloomberg Opinion EditorWelcome to Bloomberg Opinion’s live blog, where our best political, economic and market minds will be posting throughout the night on developments large and small. Here is the short list of participants, and stay tuned for more:

• Timothy L. O’Brien is a senior columnist and author of “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald.”

• John Authers is a senior editor for markets.

• Jonathan Bernstein is a columnist for politics and policy.

• Francis Wilkinson is a columnist for U.S. politics and domestic policy.

• Cathy O’Neil is a columnist and author of “Weapons of Math Destruction.”

• Karl W. Smith is a columnist for economics.

• Robert A. George writes editorials on education and immigration.

• Clara Ferreira-Marques is a Hong Kong-based columnist covering the global reaction.

