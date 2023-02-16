Bloomin' Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58 million.
The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $3 per share.
Bloomin’ Brands shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.
