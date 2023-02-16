Bloomin' Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA, Fla. — Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58 million. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $3 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9% in the last 12 months.

