THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government has enlisted a new ally in its campaign to prepare businesses for the impending departure of Britain from the European Union — a hairy blue Brexit monster.

A tweet posted Thursday on Foreign Minister Stef Blok’s official Twitter feed showed the monster, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word Brexit in red capital letters, lying across a desk.

The tweet has links to the government’s online Brexit portal and a Brexit Impact Scan that helps inform businesses about the possible consequences when Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.

The monster has scared up plenty of action. A foreign ministry spokesman says 1,600 people have done the impact scan since the morning.

