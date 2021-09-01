BMW was the first international automaker to increase its holdings in its China venture after Beijing allowed foreign companies to raise their stakes a few years ago. At the time it seemed expensive, but now the move looks prescient. While Brilliance will only have a 25% stake in the joint venture in 2022, the dividend from BMW and investment income will still be significant, according to Daiwa analysts. The German company’s latest move, much in the same way, will likely keep it well ahead of its peers — and could give its flagging partner a lift, too.