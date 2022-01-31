Gilt issuance has all but dried up in recent months but will increase substantially to one of the highest ever in the financial year starting in April. Net supply will more than double to over 80 billion pounds. As the BOE ended its QE purchases in December, there is no longer a friendly central bank behind the bid. Yields have responded to the ever louder beating of that drum, having risen substantially across the curve in recent weeks; it’s more noticeable in the short end, as expectations have been priced in that the MPC will hike at least four times this year. Two-year gilt yields near 1% are the highest for over a decade.