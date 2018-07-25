FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Boeing worker Paul Covaci reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing’s fastest-selling airplane, during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. Boeing Co. says its second-quarter profit was $2.2 billion. The Chicago-based company said Wednesday, July 25, it had profit of $3.73 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.33 per share. (Elaine Thompson, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. says its second-quarter profit was $2.2 billion.

The Chicago-based company said Wednesday it had profit of $3.73 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations for profit of $3.24 per share on revenue of $23.98 billion.

Boeing expects full-year revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion, up $1 billion from its previous estimated range.

In premarket trading, Boeing shares slid 3.6 percent.

