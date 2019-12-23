March 2017: Federal Aviation Administration certifies the 737 Max.
May 2017: Malindo Air, a Malaysian subsidiary of Indonesian budget airline Lion Air, is the first to receive a 737 Max.
May 2017: The 737 Max makes its first commercial flight on May 22 from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.
Oct. 29, 2018: Lion Air flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunges into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board.
March 10, 2018: Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people aboard.
