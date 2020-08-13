Let’s hope so. It’s unclear what justification the U.S. has for keeping the the tariffs in place at all. The question of who gave what aid many years ago feels a little silly when the pandemic has crippled air travel and forced governments on both sides to bend over backward to protect their aerospace industries from collapse. The crux of the U.S. trade complaint against Airbus was that the company depended on low-interest government loans to launch its A350 wide-body jet and the now-discontinued A380 superjumbo plane. Airbus said last month that it would amend the terms of the aid to comply with the WTO’s rulings, but Lighthizer has indicated he also wants the EU to somehow pay back the subsidy. It’s a curious stand to take considering that an unprecedented Federal Reserve bond-buying program is all that kept Boeing from having to give the government a direct equity stake in exchange for a lifeline. The planemaker has been clear that a $25 billion debt sale in April wouldn’t have happened without the Fed’s support of the credit markets and the willingness of Congress and the Treasury Department to extend $88 billion in aid to airlines, contractors, airports and aerospace suppliers. “We believe that government support will be critical to ensuring our industry’s access to liquidity,” Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said in late April. The continuation of the tariffs may be the U.S.’s way of clinging to whatever negotiating chips it still has, but it feels as if the White House has misjudged this situation. A counterclaim from the EU over U.S. aid to Boeing is still before the WTO, with a ruling expected as early as September on allowable retaliatory tariffs. Airbus said in a statement that it “profoundly regrets” the U.S. decision to maintain tariffs on aircraft and that it “trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests.” Historically, criticism of the Boeing-Airbus dispute has centered on the risk of mutually assured destruction. But the reality now is that Boeing is much closer to the brink than Airbus.