NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Boeing Co., down $22.53 to $400.01

The airplane maker’s 737 Max 8 model was involved in a crash that killed 157 people, the second deadly crash of the aircraft type in six months.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 48 cents to $9.12

The German bank is considering holding merger talks with rival Commerzbank, according to media reports.

Nvidia Corp., up $10.50 to $161.14

The chipmaker will buy network and data transmission company Mellanox for $6.9 billion in an all-cash deal.

Plantronics Inc., up 29 cents to $48.14

The communications technology company is replacing its chief financial officer

Barrick Gold Corp., up 25 cents to $13.18

The gold mining company dropped its $18 billion takeover bid for rival Newmont Mining Corp.

Apple Inc., up $5.99 to $178.90

Technology was the best performing sector in the market, and shares of the iPhone maker got a lift from an analyst upgrade.

Transocean Ltd., up 53 cents to $8.63

The deep-water oil driller won two new contracts from Petrobras for projects in Brazil.

Care.com Inc., down $2.93 to $20.48

A Wall Street Journal article was critical of the screening practices for the online market for family care.

