NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $10.57 to $165.25

The technology giant managed to meet Wall Street’s diminished fourth-quarter expectations, despite a slump in iPhone sales.

The Boeing Co., up $22.82 to $387.72

The airplane maker and military contractor reported a boost in plane deliveries and contracts that helped push its revenue and profit higher.

McDonald’s Corp., down 40 cents to $181.77

The hamburger chain said modernized stores and growth in delivery brought in more customers globally last year, but cited lower U.S. store traffic.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $8.93 to $120.98

The cruise operator topped Wall Street forecasts as an 11.7 percent boost in passengers pushed revenue and profit higher.

Anthem Inc., up $24.85 to $297.56

The nation’s second-largest health insurer topped Wall Street expectations and gave an upbeat outlook as it develops its prescription drug coverage business.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $9.94 to $166.82

The Chinese e-commerce company reported a 41 percent boost in fourth-quarter revenue, along with a profit boost, despite an economic downturn in China.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 18 cents to $5.92

The satellite radio operator added more than 400,000 subscribers in the fourth-quarter, pushing revenue and profit higher.

AT&T Inc., down $1.33 to $29.37

The telecommunications giant added fewer wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected and fell short of revenue forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.