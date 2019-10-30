The committee’s top Republican, Sam Graves of Missouri, said he wasn’t absolving Boeing of mistakes but that the airlines in Indonesia and Ethiopia shared blame for the accidents involving their Max planes.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg will say Boeing is making changes to prevent accidents like those in Indonesia and Ethiopia, according to prepared remarks.

AD

Muilenburg testified Tuesday before a Senate committee. He avoided major gaffes but was criticized for several mistakes, including failing to tell Congress and regulators about a senior test pilot’s messages that seemed to raise alarms the new flight-control system.

After the hearings, Congress is likely to consider changes in how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new planes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD