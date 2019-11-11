Boeing still hopes to win Federal Aviation Administration approval of its work by year-end, which would let the company resume deliveries of new Max jets to airline customers in December.
But Boeing has been too optimistic before. Two big U.S. customers — Southwest and American — say they don’t expect the Max to carry passengers until March. That would be a year after the plane was grounded following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
